The chart lists crimes through Nov. 22 investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department including burglaries, robberies and thefts from vehicles. Because of the departments reporting policies, an attempted robbery or burglary is classified as an actual robbery or burglary, respectively. The listed addresses are those where crimes were reported and are not necessarily where the crimes occurred. Readers can now search crime reports for the year by going to www.journalgazette.net/data/crime-reports.

Sector 3B

11/21/21 12:30 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1400 Broadway

Sector 4B

11/16/21 8 a.m. Theft from vehicle 900 Library Plaza

Sector 11

11/16/21 8:25 p.m. Robbery 1200 Barthold St.

11/16/21 8:30 p.m. Robbery 1200 Barthold St.

11/17/21 2:10 p.m. Robbery 2900 Westbrook Drive

11/19/21 7 p.m. Theft from vehicle 500 W. State Blvd.

11/21/21 5 p.m. Theft from vehicle 600 W. Fourth St.

Sector 15

11/22/21 12:32 p.m. Theft from vehicle 6400 N. Clinton St.

Sector 16

11/18/21 9 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2600 Lincolndale Ave.

11/19/21 7 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5700 Challenger Parkway

11/20/21 7:30 a.m. Theft from vehicle 5700 Challenger Parkway

Sector 21

11/18/21 7 a.m. Theft from vehicle 2300 Florida Drive

11/20/21 10 p.m. Burglary 1800 Laverne Ave.

Sector 24

11/19/21 6:30 a.m. Burglary 3900 Westlane Road

Sector 33

11/17/21 1:30 a.m. Theft from vehicle 3600 Brooklyn Ave.

Sector 34

11/17/21 5:49 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4900 Illinois Road

Sector 35

11/19/21 1:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 300 French Ave.

Sector 37

11/19/21 9 p.m. Theft from vehicle 7300 Bradbury Ave.

Sector 41

11/17/21 7:21 a.m. Robbery 500 E. Jefferson Blvd.

Sector 42

11/20/21 9 p.m. Theft from vehicle 900 Buchanan St.

Sector 44

11/17/21 11:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1200 E. Rudisill Blvd.

11/22/21 1:27 a.m. Burglary 1400 Oxford St.

Sector 45

11/20/21 10:15 p.m. Robbery 1100 E. Rudisill Blvd.

Sector 46

11/20/21 3:07 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4800 Moeller Road

11/20/21 10:45 p.m. Burglary 4400 Standish Drive

11/21/21 2 a.m. Burglary 2000 E. Paulding Road

11/21/21 8 a.m. Burglary 4300 Standish Drive

Sector 47

11/21/21 1 p.m. Theft from vehicle 7500 Southtown Crossing

11/21/21 10 p.m. Theft from vehicle 7300 Decatur Road

Sector 48

11/18/21 Midnight Theft from vehicle 2600 Stardale Drive

Sector 66

11/17/21 1:45 p.m. Theft from vehicle 10900 W. Jefferson Blvd.