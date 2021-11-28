Sunday, November 28, 2021 1:00 am
Crime reports
The chart lists crimes through Nov. 22 investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department including burglaries, robberies and thefts from vehicles. Because of the departments reporting policies, an attempted robbery or burglary is classified as an actual robbery or burglary, respectively. The listed addresses are those where crimes were reported and are not necessarily where the crimes occurred. Readers can now search crime reports for the year by going to www.journalgazette.net/data/crime-reports.
Sector 3B
11/21/21 12:30 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1400 Broadway
Sector 4B
11/16/21 8 a.m. Theft from vehicle 900 Library Plaza
Sector 11
11/16/21 8:25 p.m. Robbery 1200 Barthold St.
11/16/21 8:30 p.m. Robbery 1200 Barthold St.
11/17/21 2:10 p.m. Robbery 2900 Westbrook Drive
11/19/21 7 p.m. Theft from vehicle 500 W. State Blvd.
11/21/21 5 p.m. Theft from vehicle 600 W. Fourth St.
Sector 15
11/22/21 12:32 p.m. Theft from vehicle 6400 N. Clinton St.
Sector 16
11/18/21 9 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2600 Lincolndale Ave.
11/19/21 7 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5700 Challenger Parkway
11/20/21 7:30 a.m. Theft from vehicle 5700 Challenger Parkway
Sector 21
11/18/21 7 a.m. Theft from vehicle 2300 Florida Drive
11/20/21 10 p.m. Burglary 1800 Laverne Ave.
Sector 24
11/19/21 6:30 a.m. Burglary 3900 Westlane Road
Sector 33
11/17/21 1:30 a.m. Theft from vehicle 3600 Brooklyn Ave.
Sector 34
11/17/21 5:49 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4900 Illinois Road
Sector 35
11/19/21 1:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 300 French Ave.
Sector 37
11/19/21 9 p.m. Theft from vehicle 7300 Bradbury Ave.
Sector 41
11/17/21 7:21 a.m. Robbery 500 E. Jefferson Blvd.
Sector 42
11/20/21 9 p.m. Theft from vehicle 900 Buchanan St.
Sector 44
11/17/21 11:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1200 E. Rudisill Blvd.
11/22/21 1:27 a.m. Burglary 1400 Oxford St.
Sector 45
11/20/21 10:15 p.m. Robbery 1100 E. Rudisill Blvd.
Sector 46
11/20/21 3:07 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4800 Moeller Road
11/20/21 10:45 p.m. Burglary 4400 Standish Drive
11/21/21 2 a.m. Burglary 2000 E. Paulding Road
11/21/21 8 a.m. Burglary 4300 Standish Drive
Sector 47
11/21/21 1 p.m. Theft from vehicle 7500 Southtown Crossing
11/21/21 10 p.m. Theft from vehicle 7300 Decatur Road
Sector 48
11/18/21 Midnight Theft from vehicle 2600 Stardale Drive
Sector 66
11/17/21 1:45 p.m. Theft from vehicle 10900 W. Jefferson Blvd.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story