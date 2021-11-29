2 dead, 1 injured in Ohio collision

An Adams County woman was one of two drivers killed in a head-on collision in Ohio early Sunday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

The highway patrol at Lima said Madyson Snyder, 17, from Ohio, was eastbound on State Route 117 east of Spencerville, when her car went left of center about 6:45 a.m. and collided with a westbound vehicle driven by Bridget Hendricks, 25, of Decatur.

Hendricks and Snyder died at the scene, police said.

A passenger in Snyder's car, Nathaniel Meade, 18, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a Lima hospital.