Man found shot to death; police interview person

A person of interest was being questioned Sunday after a fatal shooting on Fort Wayne's south side, police said in a news release.

Several witnesses called police about 1 a.m. to the 7900 block of Decatur Road, where a man was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said. Paramedics pronounced him dead.

The Allen County coroner's office will determine the cause and manner of death and release the man's identity.

If ruled a homicide, it will be the county's 38th this year. There were 43 homicides last year.

The investigation Sunday included witness interviews, police said, and crime scene technicians processed the scene.

Police didn't elaborate on the person of interest, saying only that one was being interviewed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867. Tips may also be submitted through the P3 Tips app.

The shooting remains under investigation by city police, the Allen County prosecutor's office and the coroner's office.

asloboda@jg.net