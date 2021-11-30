4 found dead inside Cook home

Four people were killed in an incident at a northwest Allen County home Monday night.

Police were called to a home of the 7100 block of West Cook Road about 9 p.m. because of a report of “shots being fired within a home,” said Cpl. Adam Griffith of the Allen County Sheriff’s Department.

Medics confirmed the four victims were dead at the scene. Griffith said he could not comment on how the four people died.

Police interviewed a witness who was uninjured after the incident. No suspect information was available Monday night, Griffith said, including if the suspect was among the four dead.

The investigation was in the “very preliminary” stage Monday night, Griffith said.

Cook Road was closed off as police investigated the incident Monday night.

“We don’t have any reason to believe the public is in danger at this time,” he said. Griffith said more information about the incident will likely be available today.

asloboda@jg.net

dfilchak@jg.net