City man charged with shooting friend, OWI

A Fort Wayne man accused of shooting his friend twice in the legs and causing a traffic crash minutes later faces multiple criminal charges, according to court documents filed Monday.

Zebulen Rust, 43, arrived Sunday at his friend’s Lake Township home intoxicated and armed with a handgun, Detective Cpl. Randy Morrison wrote in a probable cause affidavit.

The men argued about Rust leaving the Westwood Drive residence because of his intoxication levels, documents said, and the situation escalated to physical violence. Rust tried to punch – then pushed – his friend.

Rust called his friend a terrorist, documents said, and he pulled his handgun from the holster and started shooting as his friend ran away. Rust fired at least five or six rounds and struck his friend’s right upper leg and left knee, documents said.

Wounded, the friend called a neighbor at 4:27 p.m., saying he had been shot and needed immediate help, according to an Allen County police incident report.

The shooting apparently happened outside because the affidavit said the injured man ran to his house and locked the doors. Rust tried to get into the house by breaking a basement window before fleeing the scene in his truck, documents said.

Rust hit another vehicle and struck a utility pole about 4:40 p.m. at Leesburg Road and Beineke Drive, according to a probable cause affidavit by Joseph Kearby of the Allen County Police Department.

Rust smelled strongly of alcohol, stumbled and swayed, and had slurred and mumbled speech, documents said, adding he also was argumentative and angry.

Rust faces charges of aggravated battery, battery, criminal recklessness, intimidation and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

His friend, 41, was taken to a hospital; his condition was unavailable Monday.

