Police: Son killed parents, sister

Investigators couldn't explain Tuesday why a 20-year-old man fatally shot his parents and sister in rural northwest Allen County before killing himself.

An elderly family member hid in a bathroom Monday night then escaped, according to the Allen County Sheriff's Department.

Officers found the deceased family members at 7118 W. Cook Road, a home between U.S. 33 and O'Day Road with a wreath on its door and a Christmas tree in the window.

Dispatchers received a call just before 9 p.m. Monday about gunfire inside the home.

“It's never easy to go to a scene like this or deal with something like this, but we're here to investigate what happened and to support the family,” Cpl. Adam Griffith of the Allen County Sheriff's Department said Monday.

The woman who escaped called police. She and the four who were killed lived in the home. Authorities also received another call from a person elsewhere, Troy Hershberger, chief deputy of the Allen County Sheriff's Department, said during a news conference Tuesday.

Investigators believe Samuel Mason Long shot and killed his parents, Mark A. Long, 50, and Lisa Renee Long, 45, and sister, Mahala Long, 15, before killing himself. He died from a gunshot wound to the head and his death was ruled a suicide, the Allen County coroner said.

Mark, Lisa and Mahala Long all died from multiple gunshot wounds. Their deaths were ruled homicides, bringing Allen County's homicide total to 41 for this year.

Investigators didn't know why the shootings occurred, Hershberger said.

This is the second incident in Allen County this year involving the deaths of four family members.

On June 2, Cohen Bennett Hancz-Barron, 21, was charged with four counts of murder in the deaths of a woman and her three children in a home in the 2900 block of Gay Street, near McKee and East Pontiac streets.

Hancz-Barron is expected to stand trial May 17 in Allen Superior Court. Prosecutors have asked that he be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted.

