Suspect charged with trying to kill woman

A Fort Wayne man has been charged with attempted murder after he reportedly shot a woman from his vehicle Nov. 7.

Gage Oneil Workman, 21, was charged with attempted murder and felony aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. The shooting about 11:45 p.m. Nov. 7 when Workman allegedly pulled his vehicle beside the vehicle the victim was driving and shot her several times near the intersection of State Boulevard and Beacon Street, according to court records.

The woman said Workman was mad because he couldn’t find the block to go with a phone charger. After she left, she saw a vehicle following her, which was also captured on a nearby security camera.

The woman told police she then saw Workman alone in a vehicle, pulling up on her right side before shooting into her vehicle. The victim was reportedly shot four times, causing life-threatening injuries, but she was able to drive to the nearby hospital.

Workman was interviewed by Fort Wayne police on Nov. 17, during which he also said he was mad about his phone charger. Workman said the woman tried leaving the apartment with a handgun, and he pushed her out of the apartment after getting the gun away from her, according to court documents.

He did not know where the woman went after that, he told police.

Workman has a hearing set in Allen Superior Court on Tuesday.

