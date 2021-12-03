3 people escape blaze on east side

Investigators are trying to determine what caused a fire in an east-side home where a man charged this week with murder lived.

Firefighters were called about 10 a.m. Thursday to 1209 Liberty St., near Coombs and Berry streets.

Three people and two dogs escaped the blaze without injuries before firefighters arrived to find the fire in the attic, Deputy Fire Chief Adam O’Connor said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, he said. The Red Cross was called to provide housing assistance for the occupants.

The home is listed in Allen Superior Court documents as the address of Dakota Waudby, 19, who was charged Monday with murder.

Waudby is accused of killing Renako Sadiki Kenyatta Thomas, 34, early Sunday in an apartment complex in the 7900 block of Decatur Road. Thomas died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Waudby is expected to be in court today for an initial hearing. He was being held without bail at the Allen County Jail.

