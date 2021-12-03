Charges: Man shot woman from car

A Fort Wayne man has been charged with attempted murder after he reportedly shot a woman from his vehicle last month.

Gage Oneil Workman, 21, was charged Thursday with attempted murder and felony aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

According to court records, the shooting occurred about 11:45 p.m. Nov. 7 when Workman allegedly pulled his vehicle beside the vehicle the victim was driving and shot her several times near State Boulevard and Beacon Street .

The woman was at an apartment, records said, when Workman became mad because he couldn’t find the block to go with a phone charger. After she left the apartment, she saw a vehicle following her that was captured on a nearby security camera.

The woman told police she then saw Workman alone in a vehicle, pulling up on her right side before shooting into her vehicle. The victim was reportedly shot four times, causing life-threatening injuries, but she was able to drive to a nearby hospital.

Workman was interviewed by Fort Wayne police Nov. 17, during which he also said he was mad about his phone charger. Workman said the woman tried leaving the apartment with a handgun, and he pushed her out of the apartment after getting the gun away from her, according to court documents.

He did not know where the woman went after that, he told police.

Workman has a hearing set for Tuesday in Allen Superior Court.

