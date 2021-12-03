Woman, 2 children escape home; man sought

Fort Wayne police were searching for a man Thursday evening they believe held a woman and children inside a home in the 600 block of High Street for several days.

The woman and her two children were able to leave and contacted police just after 10 a.m. Thursday, police said in a news release.

The woman told officers she had been physically assaulted by a man inside the house and she had not been allowed to leave, the release said.

Officers believed the man was inside the home with a gun.

The police department's emergency team, crisis response team and air support unit were on hand to try to get the man to leave the home.

Attempts to contact the man were unsuccessful, police said. After several hours, the emergency services team entered the house but the man was not inside.

The investigation is ongoing, and John Chambers, city public information officer, said additional details will be released at a later date.

