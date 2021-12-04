Driver, 14, crashes after high-speed chase

A 14-year-old driver crashed into the roundabout curbs and barriers at Fort Wayne's northernmost Interstate 69 interchange Friday after fleeing from a sheriff's deputy at speeds exceeding 100 mph, police said.

Both the driver, a Fort Wayne resident, and 16-year-old passenger, a Garrett resident, refused treatment, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

The crash stemmed from a failed traffic stop for a minor violation just after 10 a.m. on southbound I-69 near mile marker 322. The teen refused to pull over for a DeKalb County sheriff's deputy, the release said, and sped away instead.

The vehicle took the Union Chapel Road exit and crashed into the roundabout curbs and barriers before stopping at the roundabout's southwest side, the release said.

The car was totaled.

The teens ran from the crash site, police said, but they were apprehended by Indiana State Police and Allen County Sheriff's Department officers in the 13000 block of Auburn Road with assistance from DeKalb County K-9.

Both juveniles, who were not identified in the release, were taken into custody.

The release did not indicate the charges they might face.

asloboda@jg.net