Police probe deaths of 2 men found in garage

The deaths of two men found early Friday in a garage on Fort Wayne's north side could bring the number of Allen County's homicides to last year's total.

Police were called just before 2:30 a.m. to the 700 block of Cumberland Avenue, near Glenbrook Square, because someone was found on the floor of the garage.

Officers found two men who were later pronounced dead.

The Allen County coroner's office hasn't identified the men or explained how they died. But if their deaths are ruled homicides, they will bring this year's Allen County homicide total to 43 – the same number of homicides the county saw in 2020.

That's just six short of the county's record of 49 homicides reported in 2016.

City police and the Allen County Sheriff's Department have investigated seven suspicious deaths this week. Four of them have been declared homicides.

Police said Renako Sadiki Kenyatta Thomas, 34, was shot to death early Sunday in an apartment complex in the 7000 block of Decatur Road. Dakota Waudby, 19, is charged with murder in Thomas' death.

Police were also called Monday night to a house at 7118 W. Cook Road in northwest Allen County where four people were found dead. Investigators believe Samuel Mason Long, 20, shot and killed his parents, Mark A. Long, 50, and Lisa Renee Long, 45, and sister Mahala Long, 15, before killing himself.

Anyone with information about Friday's investigation on Cumberland Avenue is asked to call police at 260-427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or use the free P3 Tips app.

jchapman@jg.net