Crime reports
The chart lists crimes through Nov. 29 investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department including burglaries, robberies and thefts from vehicles. Because of the departments reporting policies, an attempted robbery or burglary is classified as an actual robbery or burglary, respectively. The listed addresses are those where crimes were reported and are not necessarily where the crimes occurred. Readers can now search crime reports for the year by going to www.journalgazette.net/data/crime-reports.
Sector 4B
11/24/21 11:30 a.m. Theft from vehicle 400 E. Washington Blvd.
11/29/21 Midnight Theft from vehicle 800 Webster St.
Sector 11
11/26/21 2 a.m. Theft from vehicle 2000 Cortland Ave.
11/26/21 4 a.m. Burglary 300 Dalgren Ave.
11/28/21 11 p.m. Theft from vehicle 400 Clayton Ave.
Sector 12
11/26/21 3 p.m. Burglary 1000 Third St.
11/27/21 Midnight Burglary 900 St. Marys Ave.
Sector 13
11/25/21 2 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2900 Goshen Road
11/25/21 7:41 p.m. Burglary 2500 Goshen Road
11/26/21 5:49 a.m. Theft from vehicle 2600 Congressional Parkway
Sector 16
11/24/21 5 p.m. Theft from vehicle 7200 Innovation Blvd.
11/24/21 6 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4500 Secretary Drive
11/26/21 5:15 p.m. Burglary 3200 Wingate Run
Sector 32
11/24/21 1 a.m. Burglary 400 Kinsmoor Ave.
11/28/21 3:15 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1100 W Wildwood Ave.
Sector 34
11/26/21 Noon Theft from vehicle 1000 S. Thomas Road
Sector 35
11/29/21 Midnight Theft from vehicle 5300 S. Harrison St.
Sector 36
11/28/21 9:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 7400 Mill Run Road
Sector 41
11/26/21 10:13 a.m. Theft from vehicle 2700 Maumee Ave.
11/28/21 Noon Burglary 1300 Ohio St.
Sector 42
11/29/21 5 a.m. Burglary 400 E. DeWald St.
Sector 43
11/25/21 10:15 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2900 Wayne Trace
Sector 44
11/24/21 10:40 p.m. Robbery John St. and McKee St.
Sector 45
11/26/21 10 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5400 Southern Court
11/27/21 10:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 500 McKinnie Ave.
Sector 48
11/27/21 3:18 a.m. Burglary 7600 S. Anthony Blvd.
Sector 61
11/27/21 7 p.m. Theft from vehicle 7400 Ridge Knoll Drive
