The chart lists crimes through Nov. 29 investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department including burglaries, robberies and thefts from vehicles. Because of the departments reporting policies, an attempted robbery or burglary is classified as an actual robbery or burglary, respectively. The listed addresses are those where crimes were reported and are not necessarily where the crimes occurred. Readers can now search crime reports for the year by going to www.journalgazette.net/data/crime-reports.

Sector 4B

11/24/21 11:30 a.m. Theft from vehicle 400 E. Washington Blvd.

11/29/21 Midnight Theft from vehicle 800 Webster St.

Sector 11

11/26/21 2 a.m. Theft from vehicle 2000 Cortland Ave.

11/26/21 4 a.m. Burglary 300 Dalgren Ave.

11/28/21 11 p.m. Theft from vehicle 400 Clayton Ave.

Sector 12

11/26/21 3 p.m. Burglary 1000 Third St.

11/27/21 Midnight Burglary 900 St. Marys Ave.

Sector 13

11/25/21 2 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2900 Goshen Road

11/25/21 7:41 p.m. Burglary 2500 Goshen Road

11/26/21 5:49 a.m. Theft from vehicle 2600 Congressional Parkway

Sector 16

11/24/21 5 p.m. Theft from vehicle 7200 Innovation Blvd.

11/24/21 6 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4500 Secretary Drive

11/26/21 5:15 p.m. Burglary 3200 Wingate Run

Sector 32

11/24/21 1 a.m. Burglary 400 Kinsmoor Ave.

11/28/21 3:15 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1100 W Wildwood Ave.

Sector 34

11/26/21 Noon Theft from vehicle 1000 S. Thomas Road

Sector 35

11/29/21 Midnight Theft from vehicle 5300 S. Harrison St.

Sector 36

11/28/21 9:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 7400 Mill Run Road

Sector 41

11/26/21 10:13 a.m. Theft from vehicle 2700 Maumee Ave.

11/28/21 Noon Burglary 1300 Ohio St.

Sector 42

11/29/21 5 a.m. Burglary 400 E. DeWald St.

Sector 43

11/25/21 10:15 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2900 Wayne Trace

Sector 44

11/24/21 10:40 p.m. Robbery John St. and McKee St.

Sector 45

11/26/21 10 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5400 Southern Court

11/27/21 10:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 500 McKinnie Ave.

Sector 48

11/27/21 3:18 a.m. Burglary 7600 S. Anthony Blvd.

Sector 61

11/27/21 7 p.m. Theft from vehicle 7400 Ridge Knoll Drive