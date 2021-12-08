19-year-old arrested in killings of 2 teens

A 19-year-old has been arrested in the killings last week of two teens found in a garage on Fort Wayne's north side.

Tre Zwieg was charged early Wednesday with two counts of murder, two counts of felony murder and burglary related to the deaths of Brendan Steave Cole, 19, of Fort Wayne and Juan Jose Ramirez Jr., 16, of Ypsilanti, Michigan.

The Allen County coroner's office reported Monday that the teens died from multiple gunshot wounds and their deaths were ruled homicides. They are the county's 42nd and 43rd of the year.

Police found the teens just before 2:30 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of Cumberland Avenue, near Glenbrook Square. Medics from Three Rivers Ambulance Authority pronounced them dead at the scene, the coroner's office said.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the two teens were found on the garage floor and both were wearing ski masks and one was wearing a glove. A mix of ammunition casings were lying around the two teens, the affidavit said.