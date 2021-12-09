19-year-old charged in slayings of two teens

The 19-year-old accused of killing the two teens found in a north-side garage urged a witness to tell police he was with her at the time of the fatal shooting, court documents filed Wednesday said.

The probable cause affidavit written by Detective Luke MacDonald of the Fort Wayne Police Department provided few details about Tre Zwieg’s alleged involvement in the Dec. 2 shooting on Cumberland Avenue.

Zwieg, who was arrested early Wednesday, faces a burglary charge and two counts each of murder and felony murder, a murder committed in the act of another felony, such as robbery.

A witness reported hearing five gunshots, a pause and five more shots about 10:45 p.m. while she was outside smoking a cigarette at an address redacted in the affidavit but described in the police activity log as Spy Run Avenue Extended.

A portion of the road is near Cumberland Avenue.

Officers reportedly checked the area and found nothing of note.

Less than four hours later, about 2:30 a.m. Friday, police responded to a home on Cumberland Avenue because a resident found her garage door open upon returning home and saw a man lying down who “looked pale and cold,” records said.

In fact, two people were inside the garage. Both of the deceased – Brendan Cole, 19, and Juan Ramirez Jr., 16 – reportedly were wearing ski masks, and one teen was wearing a glove. The Allen County coroner’s office has said they died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Detectives later found a makeshift ski mask – a black winter hat with two holes cut out – at Zwieg’s home along with three empty handgun magazines and a live round of ammunition that matched a type found at the crime scene, documents said.

A pair of large hedge trimmers with a broken tip was found at the Cumberland Avenue house along with a small, “fresh piece of wood” that apparently came from the door frame. The door frame reportedly contained the tool’s broken tip.

Much of the three-page affidavit describes Zwieg’s alleged whereabouts that night – work, his mother’s home and an apartment near the crime scene – as told by witnesses and Zwieg himself.

Detectives used technology to pinpoint Zwieg’s whereabouts between 10:15 and 10:40 p.m. Dec. 2, documents said.

A witness told police Zwieg instructed her to tell police she was with him between 10:35 and 10:55 p.m. Dec. 2, documents said, but she instead told police she heard a gunshot that night and saw a person running from the area who looked like him.

Zwieg was being held without bail Wednesday and is expected in court Monday.

asloboda@jg.net