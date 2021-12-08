Charge filed in Fremont fatal shooting

A three-month shooting investigation culminated Tuesday with the arrest of an 18-year-old northeast Indiana man, police said.

Octavian A. Lensky faces one count of reckless homicide in the Aug. 31 death of Caiden Hulliberger, 18, of Angola.

Indiana State Police initially investigated the fatal shooting as an accident. Preliminary details indicated the friends were handling a shotgun inside a home in the 100 block of Baum Street in Fremont when the weapon discharged.

Neither the Steuben County Sheriff's Department nor state police elaborated in news releases Tuesday about the reasons behind the felony charge.

“The Steuben County Prosecutor determined that criminal charges were warranted,” state police said, “and an arrest has been made.”

Both police agencies said Lensky lives in Fremont, but online court records indicated his address is in Huntertown.

Lensky was found at his workplace just after 11 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of North Wayne Street in Angola and was booked into the Steuben County Jail, police said. Hours later, Lensky appeared via video for an initial court hearing, during which a jury trial was set for July, court records said.

Bail for Lensky, who intends to hire a lawyer, was set at $10,000, records show, adding that he is not to possess, have access or retain at his home any firearms or ammunition as a condition of bond.

