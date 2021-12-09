Pedestrian hit on Coliseum critically hurt

A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after walking into the path of a car while trying to cross Coliseum Boulevard, Fort Wayne police said.

The collision happened about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection with Lake Avenue.

Officers found the woman lying in the middle of Coliseum Boulevard with a severe arm injury, police said, and paramedics took her to a hospital in serious condition. A physician later downgraded her wounds to life-threatening.

Preliminary information indicated a passenger car was southbound on Coliseum Boulevard when the woman walked into its path while trying to cross in an area where pedestrian crossing isn't intended, police said.

Neither the car's driver nor front seat passenger were injured, police said, adding the driver cooperated with investigators.

The Fort Wayne Police Department and Allen County prosecutor's office are investigating the collision.

There have been at least five pedestrian fatalities this year in Allen County, including four since August. The overall traffic death toll was 41 as of Wednesday.

