Woman shot in car dies; 44 homicides surpass 2020

A 20-year-old woman has died after being shot while in a car last weekend, authorities said Thursday.

The Allen County coroner's office identified the woman as Ayania Starr Coker of Fort Wayne.

Coker's death is the county's 44th homicide this year, exceeding last year's total of 43. Allen County saw a record 49 homicides in 2016.

Fort Wayne police said they were called at 3:09 p.m. Sunday to Eckart Street and Euclid Avenue, where they found Coker in the driver's seat of a passenger car that had crashed into a parked pickup truck.

Officers discovered she had been shot, and she was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The hospital notified the coroner's office Monday that Coker had died.

An autopsy showed the cause of death was a gunshot wound, the coroner's office said.

“Initial information indicates the victim vehicle was at the intersection of Eckart and Reed (streets) when another vehicle opened fire on it for an unknown reason,” FWPD Public Information Officer Chris Felton said in a news release.

A male passenger in the vehicle Coker was driving was not injured, police said.

Detectives went door to door Sunday doing interviews and were looking for video surveillance from nearby houses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222, Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or use the free P3 Tips app.

