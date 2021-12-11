2 people killed in crashes ID'd

The Allen County coroner's office identified two people Friday who died in recent vehicle crashes.

Julie A. Ross, 61, of Fort Wayne died Thursday from injuries she suffered Tuesday when she was struck by a vehicle while walking across Coliseum Boulevard south of Lake Avenue.

The collision occurred about 9:30 p.m. Police said they found Ross lying in the middle of Coliseum Boulevard with a severe arm injury.

A passenger car was southbound on Coliseum Boulevard when Ross walked into its path in an area where pedestrian crossing isn't intended, police said.

Ross was taken to a hospital where she died from blunt force injuries. Her death was ruled an accident.

Nikolaos Ilias Drakos, 51, of Fort Wayne died after a Nov. 16 crash at Knoll Road and Ardmore Avenue, the coroner's office said Friday.

Drakos was taken to a hospital where death was pronounced a short time after arrival. He suffered multiple blunt force injuries, and his death was ruled accidental, the coroner said.

Forty-three people have died in vehicle crashes in Allen County this year. There have been at least six pedestrian fatalities, including five since August.

jchapman@jg.net