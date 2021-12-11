Area school threats prove unfounded

Two area school districts investigated potential threats Thursday and Friday before determining there were no threats at all.

North Adams Community Schools switched to an e-learning learning day Friday after a school resource officer received information about a possible threat, Decatur Police Chief Leonard Corral Jr. said on the department's Facebook page.

The North Adams administration decided to cancel in-person classes to give police enough time to conduct a thorough investigation, Corral said.

Superintendent Kim Hiatt said in an email to parents Friday a student's comments about a gun were overheard, repeated out of context and reported to authorities. She commended the students who reported the comments.

Southwest Allen County Schools told parents in an email Thursday night it had learned of a social media post that had a picture of a threatening message written on a school wall.

School officials worked with local and national law enforcement and determined the picture was from Hightstown High School in East Windsor, New Jersey, not Homestead High School in Fort Wayne.

“SACS officials spoke with the East Windsor Township Police Department who confirmed the graffiti was found at this location,” the SACS email said.

Southwest Allen canceled in-person classes and scheduled an e-learning day Friday because of fog.

