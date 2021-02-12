The chart lists crimes through Dec. 6 investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department including burglaries, robberies and thefts from vehicles. Because of the departments reporting policies, an attempted robbery or burglary is classified as an actual robbery or burglary, respectively. The listed addresses are those where crimes were reported and are not necessarily where the crimes occurred. Readers can now search crime reports for the year by going to www.journalgazette.net/data/crime-reports.

Sector 1B

12/4/21 10:21 a.m. Theft from vehicle 100 Third St.

Sector 4B

12/5/21 5:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle S. Harrison and W. Main Sts.

Sector 11

12/6/21 5:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3500 Spy Run Ave.

Sector 12

12/3/21 9 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1600 Rumsey Ave.

Sector 18

12/1/21 11:30 a.m. Theft from vehicle 800 E. Dupont Road

Sector 19

12/3/21 11:30 a.m. Theft from vehicle 600 E. Dupont Road

Sector 21

12/2/21 3 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2500 Farnsworth Drive

12/5/21 4:23 a.m. Robbery 2800 E. State Blvd

Sector 23

12/1/21 7 p.m. Theft from vehicle 7500 Maysville Road

Sector 24

12/5/21 8:17 p.m. Robbery 6200 Stellhorn Road

Sector 32

12/2/21 9:57 p.m. Robbery 2000 Broadway

Sector 34

12/3/21 4 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5900 Meadows Drive

Sector 35

12/2/21 8 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5200 South Wayne Ave.

Sector 41

12/5/21 3:32 p.m. Robbery S. Hanna and E. Lewis streets

Sector 44

12/3/21 6 p.m. Burglary 900 Colerick St.

Sector 45

11/30/21 5:04 p.m. Burglary 4400 Spatz Ave.

12/2/21 10:20 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4700 Lillie St.

Sector 46

12/2/21 8 a.m. Burglary 4600 S. Anthony Blvd.

Sector 48

11/30/21 7 p.m. Burglary 3400 Casselwood Drive

12/4/21 1 a.m. Theft from vehicle 7500 Decatur Road