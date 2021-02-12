Sunday, December 12, 2021 1:00 am
Crime reports
The chart lists crimes through Dec. 6 investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department including burglaries, robberies and thefts from vehicles. Because of the departments reporting policies, an attempted robbery or burglary is classified as an actual robbery or burglary, respectively. The listed addresses are those where crimes were reported and are not necessarily where the crimes occurred. Readers can now search crime reports for the year by going to www.journalgazette.net/data/crime-reports.
Sector 1B
12/4/21 10:21 a.m. Theft from vehicle 100 Third St.
Sector 4B
12/5/21 5:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle S. Harrison and W. Main Sts.
Sector 11
12/6/21 5:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3500 Spy Run Ave.
Sector 12
12/3/21 9 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1600 Rumsey Ave.
Sector 18
12/1/21 11:30 a.m. Theft from vehicle 800 E. Dupont Road
Sector 19
12/3/21 11:30 a.m. Theft from vehicle 600 E. Dupont Road
Sector 21
12/2/21 3 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2500 Farnsworth Drive
12/5/21 4:23 a.m. Robbery 2800 E. State Blvd
Sector 23
12/1/21 7 p.m. Theft from vehicle 7500 Maysville Road
Sector 24
12/5/21 8:17 p.m. Robbery 6200 Stellhorn Road
Sector 32
12/2/21 9:57 p.m. Robbery 2000 Broadway
Sector 34
12/3/21 4 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5900 Meadows Drive
Sector 35
12/2/21 8 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5200 South Wayne Ave.
Sector 41
12/5/21 3:32 p.m. Robbery S. Hanna and E. Lewis streets
Sector 44
12/3/21 6 p.m. Burglary 900 Colerick St.
Sector 45
11/30/21 5:04 p.m. Burglary 4400 Spatz Ave.
12/2/21 10:20 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4700 Lillie St.
Sector 46
12/2/21 8 a.m. Burglary 4600 S. Anthony Blvd.
Sector 48
11/30/21 7 p.m. Burglary 3400 Casselwood Drive
12/4/21 1 a.m. Theft from vehicle 7500 Decatur Road
