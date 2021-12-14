2 officers injured in pocketknife stabbing

An 18-year-old man was arrested after stabbing two New Haven police officers who were checking on his well-being Monday, police said.

Brandon M. Gardner is charged with two counts each of battery and criminal recklessness, three counts of resisting law enforcement and one count of residential entry – all felonies. He also faces a misdemeanor criminal mischief charge.

Both officers, who weren't identified, were treated at a hospital and released, police Chief Jeffrey McCracken said.

Police were called just before 9:15 a.m. to Lopshire Drive in the Highland Terrace neighborhood.

A family member told police Gardner was making vague threats to harm himself.

Officers learned Gardner had left on a bicycle and found him near Green and Moeller roads. Officers yelled at him to stop, but he got off the bike and ran into the woods, police said.

Gardner tried to enter several homes. He went in the front door of one home and fled out the back door, police said.

Gardner then went into a fenced backyard on Macgregor Drive and lunged with a pocketknife at an officer who opened the fence. That officer and another officer were stabbed in their lower extremities, police said.

Assisting officers arrived and gained control of Gardner while other officers tended to the wounded officers.

