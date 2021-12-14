Murder suspect arrested in S. Bend

A 33-year-old South Bend man has been arrested and charged with murder in a November shooting on McClellan Street, Fort Wayne police said Monday.

Robert Dashon Jones was arrested without incident Monday by Fort Wayne and South Bend police in South Bend, city police said in a statement.

Jones is charged in the shooting of Tremaine Junior Barnett, 37, who was found unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds about 10:45 p.m. Nov. 5 in a vehicle in the 5300 block of McClellan, the statement said. Barnett died a short time later at a hospital.

Teen killed hitting tree in fog ID'd

A 17-year-old girl has been identified as the victim of a Dec. 4 one-vehicle crash, the Kosciusko County sheriff's department said Monday.

Makensie Marie Thomas of Syracuse was driving on County Road 500 East, north of County Road 650 North, in the early-morning hours when the vehicle left the east side of the road and struck a tree in heavy fog, the sheriff's department said in a statement.

Emergency responders were sent to the scene about 5:25 a.m. after a passerby noted a vehicle with significant fire damage, the statement said.

Because of the extent of the damage, it said, DNA was used to identify Makensie as the crash victim.

Syracuse man, 63, missing in Goshen

The Kosciusko County sheriff's department is looking for a 63-year-old Syracuse man missing since Thursday.

Thomas Walter Moore Jr. was last seen in Goshen, when he left work in a 2018 green Kia Soul.

Moore is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 219 pounds and has gray hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kosciusko County sheriff's department at 574-267-5667.