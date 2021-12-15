City native, former officer, charged with child sex assault

A Fort Wayne native who resigned as a Wisconsin sheriff's deputy in July was arrested on multiple child sexual assault charges.

Gary A. Huber, 34, was arrested Monday in Fort Wayne, the Wisconsin Department of Justice and Division of Criminal Investigation announced today.

Huber is charged with one count of first-degree child sexual assault – sexual contact with a child under age 13; one count of repeated sexual assault of a child; three counts of child enticement; two counts of causing a child under age 13 to view/listen to sexual activity; and three counts of exposing genitals, pubic area, or intimate part.

The Wisconsin complaint states Huber assaulted multiple underage children between 2010 and 2016.

Huber worked as a Rock County, Wisconsin sheriff's deputy from August 2016 through July when he resigned to avoid an internal investigation, Wisconsin authorities said.

According to the Rock County Sheriff's Office Facebook page from December 2016, Huber was born and raised in Fort Wayne where he graduated from Homestead High School in 2006.

After high school, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps, serving in the Infantry. He completed one tour of duty in Iraq in 2007, earning a Purple Heart, among several other military commendations.

After serving in the Marine Corps, Huber attended Indiana Wesleyan University where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. Huber was hired as a Rock County sheriff's deputy Aug. 9, 2016.

