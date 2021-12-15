Motorcyclist killed in collision

A motorcyclist died following a collision with a car Tuesday night at Clinton Street and St. Joe Center Road.

A man was riding the motorcycle south on Clinton Street at high speed. As he was nearing the entrance to Bishop Dwenger High School, the sedan pulled out from the entrance to travel north on Clinton Street, police said.

The motorcyclist could not stop in time and collided with the sedan that was occupied by an adult male driver and juvenile in the rear passenger seat. Neither of the sedan's occupants was injured, police said.

The motorcyclist was thrown from the vehicle. He was taken in critical condition to a hospital where he died, police said.

Suspect sought after 2 people shot

Police were looking for a man who shot two people in a mobile home on Fort Wayne's north side Tuesday.

A man and woman were hospitalized. The woman had life-threatening injuries. The man had non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

A woman called police shortly after 8:15 a.m. saying her ex-boyfriend was shooting people in the mobile home in the 2700 block of West Washington Center Road. No arrests were announced Tuesday night.

Jailed man accused of July slaying

A man was arrested in Steuben County on Tuesday in the death of a man found in a burned home.

Steven Michael Restemayer, 30, is charged with murder.

The body Daniel J. Sheets, 36, was found in July in the basement of a burned home in the 5700 block of North County Road 675 East in rural Fremont Township by sheriff's deputies who were following up on a missing person complaint.

Police said they found Restemayer hiding in a camper adjacent to the residence. He was taken into custody on an unrelated outstanding arrest warrant and quickly became a person of interest, police said.

Restemayer has been held at the Steuben County Jail on unrelated charges since his initial arrest in July. He was being held without bail pending an initial court appearance.