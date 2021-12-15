Tipster says suspect bragged about killing

Robert Dashon Jones bragged about killing Tremaine Junior Barnett over drugs, according to a Crime Stoppers tip.

Jones, 33, was arrested Monday on a murder charge in the Nov. 5 death of Barnett, 37, who was found with gunshot wounds to his head in a vehicle on McClellan Street.

Documents filed Tuesday in Allen Superior Court detailed the Fort Wayne police investigation, including the Crime Stoppers tip.

Officers found a bag in Barnett's vehicle that appeared to have a white substance and was packaged similar to other illegal narcotics. Investigators found two 9 mm shell casings – one in the front passenger seat and one in the backseat, Detective Matthew Cline said in the probable cause affidavit.

Barnett was still belted in his seat when police arrived, and an autopsy indicated a gun was likely fired within 8 inches of his head. Fingerprints taken from a tequila bottle matched prints from both Barnett and Jones that had been previously entered into a database, court documents said.

Barnett was on federal home detention and was wearing an ankle bracelet when was killed, the affidavit said.

Jones, who was arrested in South Bend where he lived, told police he knew Barnett's life was in danger.

Jones said he and another man who goes by the name “Flex” visited Barnett and the three made several stops, including a bar.

At the end of the night, Jones got out of the vehicle to go to his vehicle.

Barnett and Flex were still in the other vehicle.

Jones told police he heard gunshots as he got into his vehicle. He said he drove away and picked up Flex, who had walked away.

jchapman@jg.net