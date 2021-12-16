Motorcyclist ID'd in fatal crash

A 44-year-old Fort Wayne man has been identified as the victim of a Tuesday afternoon motorcycle-car crash on North Clinton Street, the Allen County coroner's office said Wednesday.

Joshua Logan Sunday was riding a motorcycle south in the 5500 block of North Clinton Street at an unsafe speed when a car exited a private drive to turn left in front of him, resulting in a collision, according to the coroner's office.

Sunday died shortly after being taken to a hospital, the coroner's office said.

Sunday died accidentally from multiple blunt-force injuries and his death is the 44th traffic fatality in Allen County this year.

The crash remains under investigation by city police, the coroner's office and the county prosecutor's office.