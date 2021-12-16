Police seek to question man in shootings

Fort Wayne police sought the whereabouts Wednesday of a 53-year-old man who is a person of interest in a shooting that injured two people – one critically – on the city’s northwest side.

Fatir Mumin Muhammad is believed to be armed and dangerous, police said. He is Black, 6 feet tall and 190 pounds.

Police want to question him about the Tuesday morning mobile home shooting at 2737 W. Washington Center Road, which is west of Lima Road.

A woman reportedly called police about 8:15 a.m. saying her ex-boyfriend was shooting people in the trailer.

Officers found two people wounded – a woman with life-threatening injuries and a man whose injuries were less severe, police have said. Both were taken to a hospital.

The suspect, described by police as a man, fled the scene in a vehicle before officers arrived. No one had been charged in the shootings as of Wednesday night.

Anyone with information about Muhammad is asked to call Fort Wayne police at 260-427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or submit through the free P3 Tips app.

asloboda@jg.net