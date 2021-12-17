Driver charged in deadly crash into home

Gwendolyn Martin was killed when a car crashed into her home almost a year ago. The driver of that vehicle was charged Thursday with leaving the scene of the deadly crash four days before Christmas.

Marquel Bright, 31, has been in the Allen County Jail since Nov. 22 on charges of criminal confinement, kidnapping, strangulation and domestic battery in a separate case. A warrant charging him in the crash that killed Martin was read to him Thursday at the jail.

Martin, known as “Mama Gwen,” celebrated her 63rd birthday on Dec. 19, 2020 – two days before an out-of-control van traveling north on McClellan Street hit some parked, unoccupied vehicles and crashed into Martin's home. She was trapped underneath.

Witnesses told police the driver and a female passenger crawled out of the back of the van and ran. The driver helped the passenger walk and hit witnesses who tried to keep them from leaving, a probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne police Sgt. Jonathan Cutler says.

The woman told her sister two days after the crash that Bright was driving and she was injured in the crash, the affidavit said.

Officer Jason Fuhrman, a crash reconstructionist with Fort Wayne police, estimated the van was traveling about 51 mph when it crashed into the house.

Bright was charged in the criminal confinement case in September 2020 – about two months before the deadly crash.

He told investigators last month he left the crash scene on McClellan Street because witnesses were threatening him, including one with a gun.

He said he went to an aunt's house nearby and later to his father's house in Indianapolis.

Bright is scheduled to stand trial in February in the criminal confinement case. No court date has been set for the crash that killed Martin.

