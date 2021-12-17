Shooting victim sits on porch, later dies

Police were investigating a shooting early Thursday that left a man dead just northwest of downtown Fort Wayne.

Officers were called at 12:21 a.m. to a home at 1616 Howell St., near Rumsey Avenue and Osage Street. The caller told dispatchers a man with a gunshot wound was sitting on his porch.

The man was gone when officers arrived, and they found him at a nearby home on Richardson Street, which is south of Howell Street.

Paramedics took the man to a hospital, where he died.

The Allen County coroner will identify the man and the manner of his death. If ruled a homicide, his death will be Allen County’s 45th homicide this year. There were 43 homicides last year.

Police are asking neighbors to review their home video surveillance footage and call police if there is any information that might help the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 260-427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or use the P3 Tips app.

