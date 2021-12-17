Student struck, critically injured

A Blackhawk Middle School student was struck by a pickup truck while walking to school before sunrise Thursday, leaving him with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The accident happened about 7:15 a.m. near State Boulevard and Arrowwood/Busche Drive, which is just west of the middle school, part of Fort Wayne Community Schools.

The district said therapists and counselors were made available Thursday to students and staff who witnessed the accident.

“If they are needed (today), they'll be available then, too,” FWCS spokeswoman Krista Stockman said.

“Several students and staff members witnessed the accident, which was severe,” Principal Zachary Harl said in a letter to Blackhawk families.

Additional FWCS therapists and Bowen Center counselors were available to those shaken up by the accident.

“If your child needs any assistance, please reach out to us and let us know,” Harl said, instructing parents to call the school office.

Initial reports indicated the pickup truck was traveling east on State Boulevard as another car turned in front of it off a side street, police said.

A school crossing guard was trying to walk into the road to stop traffic as the vehicles approached the intersection with Arrowwood/Busche Drive.

The pickup driver reportedly told police the car in front of him continued past the intersection as his vision was obstructed, and he was unable to see the crossing guard and the child who had entered the road.

About 800 students in grades six through eight attend Blackhawk.

Police said the pickup driver stayed at the scene and was cooperating with investigators.

“Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department have been monitoring and enforcing school crosswalks in an attempt to slow traffic and ensure that students get to and from school safely,” police said.

Allen County has had at least six pedestrian fatalities this year, including five since August.

asloboda@jg.net