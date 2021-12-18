EACS bus occupants uninjured after collision

An East Allen County Schools bus failed to yield the right of way Thursday evening, causing a collision that sent a Paulding, Ohio, man to the hospital with a possible shoulder or collarbone injury, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

Steven Hathaway, 64, was driving the bus southbound on Indiana 1 when it reached the intersection where Indiana 101 begins at 7:15 p.m.

Toby Miller, 72, was traveling eastbound on Indiana 8 when the bus struck his 2016 Hyundai Elantra on the driver's side, totaling the vehicle. The bus sustained “heavy front-end damage,” the news release said.

Hathaway, eight juvenile students and one adult on the bus were not hurt. Miller was taken to a hospital.

EACS spokeswoman Tamyra Kelly said the bus was carrying a wrestling team and none of the athletes were injured.

Parkview EMS, Concord Fire Department, Spencerville Fire Department, Riverside Towing and Robinson's Towing assisted the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department.