Saturday, December 18, 2021 1:00 am
EACS bus occupants uninjured after collision
Journal Gazette
An East Allen County Schools bus failed to yield the right of way Thursday evening, causing a collision that sent a Paulding, Ohio, man to the hospital with a possible shoulder or collarbone injury, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.
Steven Hathaway, 64, was driving the bus southbound on Indiana 1 when it reached the intersection where Indiana 101 begins at 7:15 p.m.
Toby Miller, 72, was traveling eastbound on Indiana 8 when the bus struck his 2016 Hyundai Elantra on the driver's side, totaling the vehicle. The bus sustained “heavy front-end damage,” the news release said.
Hathaway, eight juvenile students and one adult on the bus were not hurt. Miller was taken to a hospital.
EACS spokeswoman Tamyra Kelly said the bus was carrying a wrestling team and none of the athletes were injured.
Parkview EMS, Concord Fire Department, Spencerville Fire Department, Riverside Towing and Robinson's Towing assisted the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story