Guilty plea entered for '02 slaying with knife

A woman could serve 20 years behind bars after admitting Friday she fatally stabbed a woman in 2002 when the two were teenagers.

Holly Boisvert, 35, pleaded guilty in Allen Superior Court to voluntary manslaughter in the death of Stacy DeGrandchamp, 17.

Boisvert was living in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, when she was charged with murder in March 2020. Investigators brought her back to Allen County to face the charge. She was being held without bail Friday.

A plea agreement calls for Boisvert to be sentenced to 25 years, with five years suspended and 20 years behind bars. She'll be sentenced Jan. 14.

She was to stand trial Jan. 4. Murder carries a maximum sentence of 65 years in Indiana.

Fort Wayne police were called to a home at 1353 Guthrie in August 2002 on a report of a stabbing and found DeGrandchamp lying outside.

Several neighbors on Thompson Avenue said they saw and heard a group of about 20 young people arguing outside the home shortly before police arrived.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Boisvert was 15 when she went to the home threatening to fight DeGrandchamp. Boisvert told detectives in 2019 she took a knife to the party.

Boisvert also told police DeGrandchamp disparaged one of Boisvert's friends and that “set her off.” They got “in each other faces” until a witness separated the two girls, the affidavit said.

Boisvert claimed DeGrandchamp then attacked her from behind and the fight continued before a witness pulled them apart, court records said.

DeGrandchamp got up to leave but collapsed and fell to the ground. The witness noticed blood on DeGrandchamp's shirt, the affidavit said.

DeGrandchamp died due to a stab wound in the chest, the Allen County coroner ruled the day after the attack. She was also stabbed in the abdomen, the coroner's report said.

