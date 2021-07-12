Crime reports

The chart lists crimes through Dec. 13 investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department including burglaries, robberies and thefts from vehicles. Because of the department's reporting policies, an attempted robbery or burglary is classified as an actual robbery or burglary, respectively. The listed addresses are those where crimes were reported and are not necessarily where the crimes occurred.

Sector 11

12/7/21 4:17 a.m. Theft from vehicle 3800 Newport Ave.

12/9/21 8 p.m. Theft from vehicle 600 W. Fourth St.

12/10/21 8:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 500 Constance Ave.

12/11/21 6:06 a.m. Theft from vehicle 3800 Parnell Ave.

12/13/21 8 a.m. Burglary 800 Anderson Ave.

Sector 13

12/11/21 10:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2300 Point West Drive

Sector 15

12/10/21 Noon Theft from vehicle 5300 Merchandise Drive

Sector 16

12/11/21 8:35 a.m. Burglary 100 Country Forest Drive

Sector 17

12/9/21 11 a.m. Theft from vehicle 10000 Lima Road

Sector 21

12/11/21 10 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1800 Pemberton Drive

Sector 22

12/11/21 8:45 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5200 Lake Ave.

12/11/21 11 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5400 Countess Drive

Sector 23

12/10/21 Midnight Theft from vehicle 1500 Benham Drive

12/11/21 9 a.m. Burglary 3000 Simcoe Drive

12/11/21 6:15 p.m. Theft from vehicle 6500 Alvarez Drive

Sector 25

12/13/21 1 a.m. Theft from vehicle 3900 Nadina Cove

Sector 26

12/8/21 12:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle Rothman

and Maplecrest roads

Sector 28

12/12/21 10:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 9800 Acorn Lane

Sector 32

12/9/21 9 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3400 Webster St.

Sector 34

12/7/21 3 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5100 Illinois Road

12/12/21 Midnight Theft from vehicle 3400 S. Washington Road

Sector 37

12/8/21 9 p.m. Theft from vehicle 7000 Bluffton Road

Sector 41

12/9/21 11:47 p.m. Theft from vehicle 900 E. Berry St.

12/11/21 1:30 p.m. Robbery 1400 McCulloch St.

Sector 42

12/12/21 7:45 p.m. Theft from vehicle 400 E. Masterson Ave.

12/13/21 5:30 p.m. Burglary 300 E. DeWald St.

Sector 44

12/10/21 Midnight Burglary 500 E. Rudisill Blvd

Sector 45

12/8/21 2:30 p.m. Burglary 1500 McKinnie Ave.

12/9/21 5:29 p.m. Robbery 4200 S. Hanna St.

12/11/21 1:30 a.m. Theft from vehicle 5300 Bowser Ave.

12/11/21 9 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5600 Bowser Ave.

12/12/21 4 a.m. Theft from vehicle 4700 Winter St.

12/12/21 8:55 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1400 McKinnie Ave.

12/13/21 11:15 p.m. Burglary 4500 Oliver St.

Sector 46

12/8/21 5 a.m. Theft from vehicle 3700 Senate Ave.

12/13/21 11 a.m. Burglary 3700 Trace Circle

Sector 48

12/7/21 11:49 p.m. Burglary 2100 Carterton Drive

12/8/21 5 p.m. Burglary 2100 Chartwell Drive

12/12/21 5 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1900 Fox Point Trail

Sector 62

12/12/21 5:28 p.m. Burglary 1300 Fawn Drive