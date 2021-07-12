Sunday, December 19, 2021 1:00 am
Crime reports
The chart lists crimes through Dec. 13 investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department including burglaries, robberies and thefts from vehicles. Because of the department's reporting policies, an attempted robbery or burglary is classified as an actual robbery or burglary, respectively. The listed addresses are those where crimes were reported and are not necessarily where the crimes occurred.
Sector 11
12/7/21 4:17 a.m. Theft from vehicle 3800 Newport Ave.
12/9/21 8 p.m. Theft from vehicle 600 W. Fourth St.
12/10/21 8:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 500 Constance Ave.
12/11/21 6:06 a.m. Theft from vehicle 3800 Parnell Ave.
12/13/21 8 a.m. Burglary 800 Anderson Ave.
Sector 13
12/11/21 10:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2300 Point West Drive
Sector 15
12/10/21 Noon Theft from vehicle 5300 Merchandise Drive
Sector 16
12/11/21 8:35 a.m. Burglary 100 Country Forest Drive
Sector 17
12/9/21 11 a.m. Theft from vehicle 10000 Lima Road
Sector 21
12/11/21 10 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1800 Pemberton Drive
Sector 22
12/11/21 8:45 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5200 Lake Ave.
12/11/21 11 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5400 Countess Drive
Sector 23
12/10/21 Midnight Theft from vehicle 1500 Benham Drive
12/11/21 9 a.m. Burglary 3000 Simcoe Drive
12/11/21 6:15 p.m. Theft from vehicle 6500 Alvarez Drive
Sector 25
12/13/21 1 a.m. Theft from vehicle 3900 Nadina Cove
Sector 26
12/8/21 12:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle Rothman
and Maplecrest roads
Sector 28
12/12/21 10:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 9800 Acorn Lane
Sector 32
12/9/21 9 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3400 Webster St.
Sector 34
12/7/21 3 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5100 Illinois Road
12/12/21 Midnight Theft from vehicle 3400 S. Washington Road
Sector 37
12/8/21 9 p.m. Theft from vehicle 7000 Bluffton Road
Sector 41
12/9/21 11:47 p.m. Theft from vehicle 900 E. Berry St.
12/11/21 1:30 p.m. Robbery 1400 McCulloch St.
Sector 42
12/12/21 7:45 p.m. Theft from vehicle 400 E. Masterson Ave.
12/13/21 5:30 p.m. Burglary 300 E. DeWald St.
Sector 44
12/10/21 Midnight Burglary 500 E. Rudisill Blvd
Sector 45
12/8/21 2:30 p.m. Burglary 1500 McKinnie Ave.
12/9/21 5:29 p.m. Robbery 4200 S. Hanna St.
12/11/21 1:30 a.m. Theft from vehicle 5300 Bowser Ave.
12/11/21 9 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5600 Bowser Ave.
12/12/21 4 a.m. Theft from vehicle 4700 Winter St.
12/12/21 8:55 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1400 McKinnie Ave.
12/13/21 11:15 p.m. Burglary 4500 Oliver St.
Sector 46
12/8/21 5 a.m. Theft from vehicle 3700 Senate Ave.
12/13/21 11 a.m. Burglary 3700 Trace Circle
Sector 48
12/7/21 11:49 p.m. Burglary 2100 Carterton Drive
12/8/21 5 p.m. Burglary 2100 Chartwell Drive
12/12/21 5 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1900 Fox Point Trail
Sector 62
12/12/21 5:28 p.m. Burglary 1300 Fawn Drive
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story