Adult court for attempted murder count

A 15-year-old accused of shooting another boy at least three times Oct. 31 is now being tried as an adult.

Allen Superior Court Judge Andrea Trevino waived Azheon Patterson of Fort Wayne into adult court last week. He is now charged with attempted murder and faces 20 to 40 years in prison if convicted of the felony.

Fort Wayne police and the Allen County prosecutor's office confirmed Tuesday that Patterson's charge is for a Halloween shooting in the 4600 block of Euclid Avenue. At 12:43 a.m. that day, police responded to a 911 call. The dispatcher said someone was shot, and officers found a boy inside a residence with gunshot wounds.

According to court records, Patterson fired a gun five times inside the home with at least three of the bullets hitting the victim. Police did not find Patterson still inside the home when they arrived.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital with what were first classified as non-life-threatening injuries. But an emergency room doctor soon changed the status to life-threatening injuries.

According to the waiver of jurisdiction, the court finds that Patterson is beyond rehabilitation in the juvenile justice system and that it's in the best interest of the community's safety and welfare that Patterson be tried as an adult.

This was not Patterson's first time in Allen County juvenile system, and the waiver states Patterson hasn't benefited from probation department services before.

“The juvenile's conduct is chronic, escalating, and the juvenile has had an ample opportunity to alter his behavior,” the waiver's list of findings states. It also states that Patterson associates with “negative peers” and that his parents have little control over his behavior.

The prosecution first asked a judge to waive Patterson from the juvenile system into adult courts Nov. 10.

Patterson's bail is set at $50,000, subject to pretrial release conditions, according to court records. Those conditions weren't specified in court documents.

The Allen County public defender's office will continue to represent Patterson, the documents state.

jwolf@jg.net