Man on bike suspect in eatery heist

Fort Wayne police are seeking the public's help in identifying a bicyclist who is believed to have robbed the Lee's Famous Recipe restaurant on Maplecrest Road.

Police said the person was seen riding north on Maplecrest before the robbery about 5:15 p.m. Monday, then south on Maplecrest after the robbery. He is described as being possibly 6 feet tall, with medium to slender build.

Police said they are also looking for anyone who may have had a blue bicycle stolen, or may have have found a bicycle lying in their yard.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 260-427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.

Man walking on Toll Road killed

An Angola man died late Monday when he was struck by a semi driver while walking on the Indiana Toll Road in LaGrange County, Indiana State Police said Tuesday.

Nathanael W. Stewart, 43, was found lying unresponsive in the roadway, and life-saving measures were unsuccessful, state police said.

Police said they received a 911 call about 11:45 p.m. Monday about a person walking on the Toll Road near the Howe exit at the 121 mile-marker. While troopers were en route, they said, two other 911 calls reported a semi had struck an object in the road there, possibly a person.

Police did not immediately determine why Stewart was walking on the interstate, but tracked footprints in the snow that suggested he had climbed over a fence on the north side of the interstate, coming from the direction of a residence where he had been staying in Sturgis, Michigan.

Stewart then walked through the side ditch and onto the interstate, police said.

The driver of the semi, a 29-year-old California man, cooperated with investigators and submitted to chemical testing, police said, although drugs and alcohol were not suspected as contributing causes.