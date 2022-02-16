Officer accused of domestic battery

A Fort Wayne police officer has been charged with domestic battery for allegedly punching a woman in the face and later leaving in his police vehicle.

Jordan D. Conn, 29, of Fort Wayne faces up to a year in jail if convicted of the misdemeanor.

Conn was released on his own recognizance Feb. 11 with an order to be monitored on a conditional release, according to court records. The court also authorized him to live in Van Wert, Ohio, with his parents.

His next court appearance, a status conference, is 9 a.m. March 4 in Allen Superior Court.

The incidents leading to his arrest happened late Friday to early Saturday.

A woman called 911 and claimed Conn punched her in the face, was intoxicated and left in his police vehicle, a Ford Explorer. The woman told the dispatcher that she believed she had a concussion from the punch.

Conn's police vehicle wasn't at the residence when officers arrived, and the woman was sitting in the passenger side of a Ford Expedition outside the home. The officer responding noticed swelling under her left eye, which the woman then iced.

She told police that things started Friday night after they'd gone out for dinner and then played pool. They both had about five alcoholic drinks from 6 p.m. to midnight, Conn whiskey and her tequila.

When it came time to leave, she thought Conn was too intoxicated to drive and that she should. He was in the driver's seat and put the address into his phone, but it wasn't connected to the vehicle. Her phone was, so she put the address into it and tossed the phone into his lap.

Around Interstate 69 and Illinois Road, he punched her with his right hand in a closed fist, hitting her in the eye. She told officers that the immediate pain from the punch was a 10 on the scale of 1 to 10.

He then threw her phone at her and hit her in the stomach, and when she tossed it back at him, he hit her in the stomach with a closed fist. She said the pain was about a 4 or 5 on the scale.

She threatened to call 911, and he dared her to, she said. She called while he drove around Indiana 14 and West Hamilton Road. Then when they arrived at the residence, he tried to get into his truck, but it was frozen.

Conn then got into his police vehicle and peeled off, she added.

The couple had two physical fights before, but neither of them reported those, and they happened when he drank, she said. About a month before this recent incident, he told her that if she called 911, no one would believe her because he's a cop and she's dumb.

At the residence, police officers took Conn's duty pistol, Taser and radio from the home and put them into proper storage.

The woman told officers that when she called Conn's parents in Ohio, the mother asked her why she was doing this to him and hung up. The woman declined to go to a hospital for treatment, but police advised her to continue taking photos of her injury over the next couple of days.

Fort Wayne police officers located Conn's police vehicle at a hotel, although they didn't find him at the hotel or with the vehicle. They secured the department-issued rifle, shotgun and beanbag shotgun from the Ford Explorer and had it towed back to the department.

Fort Wayne police didn't immediately respond to questions about whether Conn was suspended and whether it is with or without pay.

jwolf@jg.net