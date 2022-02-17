City officer on unpaid leave; joined force in '16

The Fort Wayne police patrolman accused of domestic battery has been on unpaid administrative leave since being charged.

The department put officer Jordan D. Conn, 29, of Fort Wayne on leave Feb. 10, Sgt. Jeremy Webb, city police spokesman, said in an email.

Before the unpaid leave, Conn's department record shows one letter of reprimand for missing training on Sept. 9, 2021, Webb said. Conn has been with the department since Aug. 22, 2016, and came to Fort Wayne as a lateral officer from Lima, Ohio.

A lateral officer is someone who was a police officer at another department and went through the Fort Wayne department's lateral class, a condensed academy class. When an officer makes that kind of move, the process involves an extensive background check, Webb said.

According to the Lima police's human resources department, Conn was hired July 14, 2014. His last day there was Aug. 19, 2016. Lima police officials were not available Wednesday afternoon to say whether the department had any problems with Conn while he worked there.

Conn has been charged in Allen County with misdemeanor domestic battery for incidents that allegedly happened Feb. 4 and 5.

A woman had called 911 claiming Conn punched her in the face while he was driving them home from a night out. Both she and Conn had about five drinks, and she felt he wasn't in a condition to drive home, she told police. He's also accused of punching her in the stomach.

When they reached the home, Conn took off in his police-issued Ford Explorer. Fort Wayne police officers later found it at a hotel, but Conn wasn't with the vehicle or in the hotel, court records said.

Conn was released on his own recognizance Feb. 11. He will be monitored on a conditional release and is allowed by the court to live in Van Wert, Ohio, with his parents.

His next court appearance, a status conference, is set for 9 a.m. March 4 in Allen Superior Court.

