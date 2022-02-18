Kosciusko driver dies in crash

An early morning crash Thursday caused the death of Michael John Peterson, 64, of Winona Lake.

The crash happened about 4:10 a.m. while Peterson was traveling north on Kings Highway from Wooster Road, according to the Kosciusko County Sheriff's Department.

His 2022 Toyota Camry went off the east side of the road and hit two landscaping boulders. The car then went back onto the road and rolled over.

The Kosciusko County Coroner's Office pronounced Peterson dead at the scene. The sheriff's office is investigating the accident.

Other agencies responding to the scene included the Winona Lake Police Department, Winona Lake Fire Department, Warsaw Police Department, Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory, Lutheran EMS and the Kosciusko sheriff and coroner.

