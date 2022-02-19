Divers rescue man who crashed through lake ice

A Fremont man was taken to the hospital Thursday night after driving into Snow Lake in his Polaris Ranger utility vehicle.

Frederick Forte, 67, was alert and conscious throughout his rescue and cooperating with officers, according to an Indiana State Police Fort Wayne spokesman.

Forte was taken in for a medical evaluation and treatment because of exposure to cold water and weather.

He crashed through the ice on Snow Lake's north basin about 7 p.m., according to an official statement from the Indiana State Police. A Snow Lake resident flagged down the state police and first responders, leading them to the vehicle.

Forte was straddling the roof of the submerged utility vehicle. A first attempt to rescue Forte using a throw rope to pull him out of the water didn't work.

Rescue divers from the Fremont and Metz fire departments were able to pull Forte out of the water and onto the ice. Firefighters and medics loaded Forte onto an ice sled and pulled him to shore.

Forte told emergency worker he was alone when the utility vehicle fell through the ice. The divers checked the submerged vehicle and the area to ensure no one else was involved in the crash.

Emergency workers said they couldn't remove the vehicle from the lake because of harsh weather conditions. They left it submerged for removal another day.

An Indiana Department of Natural Resources conservation officer who came to the scene will handle the official investigation, which is still open.

Those responding to the scene include state troopers from the Fort Wayne post, Indiana Department of Natural Resources conservation officers, Steuben County Sheriff's Department deputies, Steuben County EMS workers and fire department personnel from the Fremont, Metz and Salem Fire departments.

