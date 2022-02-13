The chart lists crimes through Feb. 15 investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department including burglaries, robberies and thefts from vehicles. Because of the department's reporting policies, an attempted robbery or burglary is classified as an actual robbery or burglary, respectively. The listed addresses are those where crimes were reported and are not necessarily where the crimes occurred. Readers can now search crime reports for the year by going to www.journalgazette.net/data/crime-reports.

Sector 3B

2/11/22 9:15 p.m. Theft from vehicle 700 W. Washington Blvd.

Sector 11

2/11/22 8 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4100 Coldwater Road

Sector 13

2/11/22 10 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3000 Cannongate Drive

2/12/22 12:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3800 Superior Ridge Drive

2/14/22 12:11 p.m. Burglary 2800 Stanford Ave.

Sector 14

2/8/22 6 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1800 River Run Trail

Sector 15

2/13/22 12:36 p.m. Robbery 5400 Coldwater Road

Sector 16

2/12/22 Midnight Burglary 100 Country Forest Drive

Sector 19

2/8/22 6 p.m. Robbery 600 E. Dupont Road

Sector 21

2/12/22 4 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2400 Parnell Ave.

2/12/22 6 p.m. Burglary 1500 Hillside Ave.

2/13/22 2 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1400 St. Joseph Blvd.

2/14/22 8:20 a.m. Theft from vehicle 2100 California Ave.

Sector 23

2/10/22 5:26 p.m. Robbery 2700 Maplecrest Road

Sector 24

2/9/22 10 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2300 Abbey Drive

Sector 25

2/12/22 3:05 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4500 Maplecrest Road

2/14/22 5:14 p.m. Robbery 6300 Stellhorn Road

Sector 26

2/11/22 3:28 a.m. Burglary 6000 St. Joe Road

Sector 32

2/9/22 7 a.m. Theft from vehicle 600 Poplar St.

2/12/22 1 a.m. Theft from vehicle 3400 Webster St.

2/14/22 2:41 p.m. Robbery 2000 Fairfield Ave.

Sector 35

2/10/22 4 p.m. Burglary 6000 Fairfield Ave.

Sector 38

2/8/22 2:07 a.m. Robbery 3700 Engle Road

Sector 41

2/8/22 7:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 900 Francis St.

2/13/22 5:30 a.m. Burglary 1400 Summit St.

2/9/22 7:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2600 Winter St.

Sector 42

2/14/22 3:07 a.m. Burglary 900 Buchanan St.

2/14/22 10 a.m. Theft from vehicle 800 Oaklawn Court

Sector 44

2/11/22 10 a.m. Burglary 2800 Holton Ave.

2/14/22 Noon Burglary 3000 Holton Ave.

Sector 46

2/12/22 10 a.m. Burglary 2200 E. Rudisill Blvd.

Sector 65

2/10/22 7 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5700 Coventry Lane

2/10/22 8:45 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5700 Coventry Lane

2/10/22 11:33 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5700 Coventry Lane