The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Monday, February 21, 2022 4:20 pm

Man buried waist deep after brick wall collapses at Electric Works

Journal Gazette

A man was buried waist deep in bricks after a wall collapsed this afternoon at the Electric Works campus just south of downtown Fort Wayne, authorities said

The man was alert and talking to paramedics after the wall collapsed about 3 p.m., Deputy Chief Adam O'Connor said.

Authorities said the man was in serious condition. Officials were trying to limit surrounding vibrations that could affect rescue efforts, O'Connor said.

Share this article

Share
Email story

More stories

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  