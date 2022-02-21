Monday, February 21, 2022 4:20 pm
Man buried waist deep after brick wall collapses at Electric Works
Journal Gazette
A man was buried waist deep in bricks after a wall collapsed this afternoon at the Electric Works campus just south of downtown Fort Wayne, authorities said
The man was alert and talking to paramedics after the wall collapsed about 3 p.m., Deputy Chief Adam O'Connor said.
Authorities said the man was in serious condition. Officials were trying to limit surrounding vibrations that could affect rescue efforts, O'Connor said.
