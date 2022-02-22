Local man faces up to 6 years in fatal 2019 crash

A Fort Wayne man has pleaded guilty in the 2019 death of a motorcyclist.

Jerry L. Lockett, 69, of the 4400 block of Richfield Lane, pleaded guilty Tuesday to reckless homicide and faces up to six years in prison if Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent accepts a plea agreement during a March 21 sentencing.

Lockett is accused of crashing into a motorcycle driven by Richard Mayhoe on Oct. 18, 2019. Mayhoe, 45, died from blunt force injuries. Police said he was not wearing a helmet.

Lockett told police at the scene he had been at American Legion Post 148 at Hanna and Lewis streets and left at 12:30 a.m. He also said he was diabetic and had two to three drinks of peppermint schnaps.

Around 12:45 a.m., he was driving west on Rudisill Boulevard and turning south on Hanna. Mayhoe was driving his motorcycle east on Rudisill when the crash happened. Lockett told police that Mayhoe ran a red light and ran into him.

At 2:58 a.m., Lockett’s blood alcohol level was 0.141% A second test at 3:02 a.m. recorded his blood alcohol level at 0.138%. The legal limit for a blood alcohol level is 0.08%

If the judge accepts the plea agreement, the prosecution will drop a higher felony charge of causing catastrophic injury when operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. Lockett faced two to 12 years in prison on that charge.

The agreement would also require Lockett to have an alcohol and substance abuse evaluation and successfully complete recommendations based on the evaluation. The judge, if he accepts the agreement, would also suspend Lockett’s driving privileges for at least two years.

