Worker rescued in wall collapse

A construction zone south of downtown Fort Wayne became a rescue scene Monday afternoon when a brick facade at Electric Works collapsed, burying a man waist deep.

He eventually left in an ambulance in serious condition, said Adam O'Connor, deputy chief of the Fort Wayne Fire Department.

Multiple fire department vehicles, including a technical rescue truck, lined College Street as emergency crews worked to free the man from Building 20, which is part of the development's West Campus. The collapse happened shortly before 3 p.m.

Paramedics tended to the man – who was alert – during the rescue, O'Connor said. Emergency crews were mindful of the potential medical effects that could happen while freeing the man, which took more than an hour, O'Connor said, and officials tried to limit surrounding vibrations that could affect rescue efforts.

The first phase of the Electric Works project is a $286 million undertaking that involves renovation of multiple buildings. Building 20 is the West Campus' oldest building, dating to 1907, officials have said. It will house Fort Wayne's Ferguson Advertising and a market.

Weigand Construction is the contractor. President Jeremy Ringger said in a statement that officials will continue to work with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

“We are currently focused on the well-being and recovery of our co-worker,” Ringger said. “We are very thankful for the diligence of our first responders and onsite staff.”

asloboda@jg.net