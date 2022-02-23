2 arrested near Berne after lengthy chase in stolen semi

The nearly 100-mile pursuit of a semi stolen in Ohio ended in Adams County early Tuesday after a crash into a ditch, a standoff with police and tear gas used to flush one of the men out of the vehicle.

Nicholas R. Mingus, 29, of Ghent, Kentucky, and Michael James McGee, 26, of Dayton, have each been charged with three felonies: attempted murder, auto theft and resisting law enforcement, according to Indiana State Police in Fort Wayne. They face 20 to 40 years in prison if convicted of attempted murder, the most serious of the felonies.

The chase began about 12:05 a.m. in Riverside, Ohio, northeast of Dayton, when the Riverside Police Department received a report of a stolen semi. Officers found the vehicle on Interstate 70 and began pursuit. The two men in the semi allegedly shot at police officers during the chase.

By 2:15 a.m. the semi had reached Willshire, Ohio, with the Ohio State Highway Patrol now part of the chase. Because of multiple stop stick devices used along the route, Mingus and McGee crossed into Indiana with multiple flat tires. Adams County Sheriff's Department deputies also joined the chase.

The semi soon went off the road and into a ditch near the intersection of Salem Road and County Road 400 South, northeast of Berne. The vehicle became stuck, and the two men barricaded themselves in the berthing cab.

Adams County sheriff's deputies – with help from Riverside police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol – set up a safety perimeter. The Adams County Sheriff's Department requested assistance from the Indiana State Police North SWAT team.

About 5 a.m., McGee came out of the vehicle and surrendered to the SWAT officers without incident.

Ten minutes later, Mingus shot several times from the semi and hit armored SWAT vehicles. The SWAT team responded by sending tear gas into the vehicle. Mingus came out and surrendered.

As Mingus left the vehicle, a fire started in the cab. The flames engulfed the vehicle, and it was destroyed. Police do not know what caused the fire.

The Indiana State Police are the primary agency in the active investigation. McGee and Mingus could face additional charges.

Riverside police did not immediately return calls for more information about where the semi was stolen or possible charges and extradition to Ohio.

Other agencies involved included the Berne Police Department, the Berne Fire Department, Adams County EMS and Piqua Repair Towing.

