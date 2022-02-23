Arrest made in November slaying

Fort Wayne police said today they have made an arrest in a Nov. 10 slaying in the 2100 block of Point West Drive.

Weston Blakely, 23, was arrested in Garrett without incident shortly before 11 a.m. and taken to the Allen County Jail, city police said in a statement. He was charged with murder.

Officers were called to West Wind Apartments about 1:23 a.m. Nov. 10 after a caller said someone was yelling for help in one of the hallways.

Police said they found a shooting victim inside a residence at the northwest-side complex. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, officers said.

Jonathon Christopher Jackson, 22, of Fort Wayne, died from multiple gunshot wounds, the Allen County coroner's office said.