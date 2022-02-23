Silver Alert issued for Fort Wayne man

A Silver Alert has been issued for Randall Walker, 51. He is white, 5-9 and 254 pounds with brown hair with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and gray fleece jacket and brown or burgundy pants.

Randall is from Fort Wayne and was last seen at noon Wednesday. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Randall Walker, contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-2213 or call 911.