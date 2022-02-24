23-year-old arrested in shooting death at apartment complex

Fort Wayne police have arrested a suspect in the November shooting death of 22-year-old Jonathon Christopher Jackson.

They took Weston Blakley, 23, into custody in Garrett without incident shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday. At Allen County Jail, he was officially charged with murder and faces 45 to 65 years in prison if convicted. The prosecution is also seeking an enhancement penalty for the use of a firearm in the crime, which could add five to 20 years to a sentence.

Court records showed no bail amount or initial hearing date set.

Police officers found Jackson's body about 1:30 a.m. Nov. 10 after responding to a call of someone yelling for help in the hallway at West Wind Apartments on the city's north side.

When they arrived at 2108 Point West Drive, they found a man in the hallway with an apparent stab wound who directed them to Jackson inside the apartment. The coroner pronounced Jackson dead at the scene and determined he died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Emergency workers took the stabbing victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. His condition was upgraded to non-life-threatening later, police said.

Based on initial reports, the two men had an altercation inside the apartment.

When detectives with the Fort Wayne Police Department Homicide Unit took Blakely into custody Wednesday, they worked with the department's gang and violent crimes unit and its vice and narcotics unit, as well as the Garrett Police Department.

