Chicago driver held after high-speed chase on US 30

A high-speed chase on U.S. 30 involving a stolen Fort Wayne automobile ended with a crash in Marshall County in north-central Indiana. Merieal Tolbert, 28, of Chicago is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting law enforcement, officials said.

At 11:52 a.m. Thursday, Tolbert allegedly passed an Indiana state trooper making a traffic stop on U.S. 30 in Kosciusko County. Tolbert didn't get into the far lane or slow down for safety, according to the state police.

The trooper then followed the gray 2018 Chrysler 300 and saw the license plate didn't match the car.

During the chase, which exceeded 100 mph at times, troopers twice used stop sticks, deflating three tires. Tolbert kept driving and went off the road, state police said, hitting two signs and rolling the car onto its roof.

Tolbert was taken to a hospital after his arrest and then to Kosciusko County Jail, where he was being held.

Man surrenders after standoff

After the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a domestic battery call at 7:51 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Michigan Avenue, it turned into a barricade situation.

Officers heard screaming coming from the home when they arrived, according to police. A woman left and said there was a disturbance between her and her boyfriend.

Officers set up a perimeter around the home and tried to contact with the man without success, police said. They deployed a distraction device, which was also unsuccessful.

The emergency services team, crisis response team and air support unit responded, and the man came out voluntarily and without incident after the special operations units arrived, police said.

Apartment fire in Bluffton hurts 4

Three people were transported to a hospital Thursday, and one firefighter injured a shoulder but declined to go to the hospital after an apartment fire in Bluffton.

The Bluffton Fire Department was called to 208 Capri Court at 12:31 p.m., Deputy Fire Chief Chris Wolf said.

When the fire department arrived, the largest building at Capri Meadows had fire coming from the second-floor windows, and the third floor had fire that was traveling to the roof, Wolf said.

There are about 20 apartments per floor. People were helping the residents find places to stay the night.

Much of the fire department had returned to the station about 7 p.m., but command was still at the site with the state fire marshal investigator and Bluffton's investigators.

The cause of the fire is unknown.