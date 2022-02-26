Worker badly burned at old St. Joseph Hospital

A man working at the now closed St. Joseph Hospital in downtown Fort Wayne was badly burned Friday morning.

The victim had already been rushed to another hospital with severe burns and in life-threatening condition when firefighters arrived, Deputy Fire Chief Adam O'Connor said.

Megan Hubartt, spokeswoman for Lutheran Health Network, said the victim was a contractor working at the old hospital at Van Buren and Main streets and Broadway. He was taken to the emergency room at Lutheran Downtown Hospital across the street, she said.

It's unclear what the man was doing at the time. “Because the hospital respects the patient's right to privacy, we are unable to provide additional information,” Hubartt said. “Our team is working with the Fort Wayne Fire Department as they investigate the situation.”

There was no fire damage at the old St. Joseph Hospital, O'Connor said. The building is now closed and has been replaced by Lutheran Downtown Hospital, which opened in November.

Demolition of the old hospital has begun with removal of interior asbestos and exterior-facing windows, Twila Lee, chief executive officer of Lutheran Downtown Hospital, told the downtown Fort Wayne Rotary Club on Monday. The demolition is expected to be finished in 15 to 18 months.

O'Connor said he was notified of the investigation at 9:43 a.m., but firefighters had arrived earlier. The fire department, Allen County Building Department and Neighborhood Code are investigating the incident, he said.

It was the second time this week a worker was injured at a local construction site. A man was buried waist deep in bricks when a wall collapsed at the Electric Works campus south of downtown Fort Wayne on Monday.

The man was taken to a hospital in serious condition. Larry Weigand, CEO of Weigand Construction, said Wednesday the worker is recovering.

